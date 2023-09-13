NYT Connections puzzle hint and answers for Wednesday, September 13 (#94)

Narrow down today's Connections in an instant—and do it in whatever way suits you best too. If you're after a few hints to get you started you'll find them just below, for every colour the game has going.

Need something a little stronger? You're in luck. All the answers to the September 13 (#94) Connections puzzle are right here and ready to go.

Why would I solve Connections in the expected order when I could find today's groups in reverse instead? For some reason the purple words in this set stood out a mile, while the easier yellow and green pairings didn't make much sense until there was nothing else left.

NYT Connections hint today: Wednesday, September 13

Yellow: If you wanted to get rid of someone, and you didn't really care how they felt on the way out, you might use one of these words to send them on their way. Rude, but effective.

Green: This is a group of short and simple words. You'd use these to identify a particular individual, or perhaps even a group of people.

Blue: For once getting all mixed up will actually be helpful. You're looking for four letters, and four ways to rearrange them.

Purple: These are an odd mix that only make sense once you've found the missing word. Think famous, faddy, fuzzy, and festive.

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Wednesday, September 13 (#94)

Yellow: Get out, Go, Leave, Scram (Skedaddle!)

Green: Me, Them, Us, You (Pronouns)

Blue: Nope, Open, Peon, Pone (Anagrams)

Purple: Beanie, Fur, Nepo, Santa (Baby)

More about the New York Times' Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

🟨🟩🟦🟪

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!