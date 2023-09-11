NYT Connections puzzle hint and answers for Monday, September 11 (#92)

Find the answers to today's NYT Connections game in a flash on an otherewise groggy Monday—everything you need to win the September 11 (#92) puzzle is right here. Prefer something a little less drastic? You've got it. There's a full set of hints for every Connections colour on this page too, designed to give you exactly the sort of push you've been looking for.

Nothing beats a nice, easy game if you ask me. Well, I say "easy" but perhaps it'd be more accurate to say a certain group of Connections caught my eye very quickly, and somehow from there the rest fell like dominoes.

NYT Connections hint today: Monday, September 11

Yellow: Ah, it's the most wonderful time of the year. You know—the one with skeletons, black cats, and lots of tricks (and treats).

Green: This group of TV shows cater for just about everyone, from sci-fi fans to lovers of grisly murders. One of these was famous for running in real time—an hour's story taking an hour to tell.

Blue: You'll need to line several of these symbols up to win a prize, although your chances are more down to blind luck than anything else. It'd be fair to say it's a bit of a gamble.

Purple: From space above to the sea below, these numbers have all featured in the titles of famous books.

(Image credit: NYT)

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Monday, September 11 (#92)

Yellow: Anaconda, Capybara, Jaguar, Toucan (Amazon animals)

Green: Base, Bottom, Foot, Foundation (Lowest point)

Blue: Company, Grease, Hair, Rent (Musicals)

Purple: Change, Cucumber, Legs, Lion (Sea ____)

More about the New York Times' Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

🟨🟩🟦🟪

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!