NYT Connections hint and answers today: September 20 (#101)

If you need something stronger than Connections' built-in shuffle feature to win today's game, just keep on scrolling. There's a full selection of hints for the September 20 (#101) puzzle waiting below, with the answers for every single one of today's Connections just after that.

I didn't think I could be just one away from the right answer that many times with the same set, but somehow I managed it today. Luckily for me once I'd gotten over that opening sticky spot the rest of today's Connections soon fell into place, so my earlier mistakes didn't end up costing me the game.

NYT Connections hint today: Wednesday, September 20

Give your Connections a boost with these hints.

🟨🟨🟨🟨

Yellow: When something breaks or an important document gets lost, you'll wish you had one of these.

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Green: These are all items and areas associated with rolling something heavy towards ten slender objects.

🟦🟦🟦🟦

Blue: If a company wanted to give away branded items at an event, you'd probably see their logo on these.

🟪🟪🟪🟪

Purple: Look for the words that sound like they belong in a maths test.

(Image credit: NYT)

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Wednesday, September 20 (#101)

Enjoy your win, no matter how today's game went.

🟨 Yellow: Backup, Copy, Extra, Spare (Replacement)

Backup, Copy, Extra, Spare 🟩 Green: Alley, Ball, Lane, Pin (Bowling)

Alley, Ball, Lane, Pin 🟦 Blue: Mug, Pen, Tee, Tote (Common merch items)

Mug, Pen, Tee, Tote 🟪 Purple: Ate, For, Too, Won (Number homophones)

More about the New York Times' Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

🟨🟩🟦🟪

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!