NYT Connections hint and answers today: September 29 (#110)

You'll find hints for every colour in today's game of NYT Connections just below, as well as all the answers for the September 29 (#110) puzzle if you happen to need something a little stronger. Just looking for a few general tips? Keep scrolling, we've got those too.

I took one look at today's Connections and groaned—how the heck was I supposed to sort these out? There was nothing there for me. And then I stopped panicking and started shuffling, which turned out to be just the thing my brain needed to join a few dots. The puzzle unravelled not long after that, and weirdly enough I solved the colours in the right order today.

NYT Connections hint today: Friday, September 29

One clue for every colour, coming up.

Yellow: The theme here is "crucial". Something or someone a project can't function without.

Green: You could throw these materials away, but it's much better if you recycle them.

Blue: These people are all famous Hudsons, stretching from centuries ago to modern celebrity.

Purple: Every one of these words is another way of describing a beat, or being beaten.

NYT Connections answer today: Friday, September 29 (#110)

🟨 Yellow: Central, Critical, Key, Vital (Very important)

Central, Critical, Key, Vital 🟩 Green: Glass, Metal, Paper, Plastic (Recycling categories)

Glass, Metal, Paper, Plastic 🟦 Blue: Henry, Jennifer, Kate, Rock (Hudsons)

Henry, Jennifer, Kate, Rock 🟪 Purple: Assignment, Defeat, Tempo, Tired (What "Beat" may mean)

More about the New York Times' Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!