Nvidia already fitting new anti-melty 12V-2x6 power connector to RTX 4070 boards

It looks like the not-so-minor matter of melting GPU power connectors is finally being addressed on graphics boards you can actually buy. Igor's Lab has spotted that the new 12V-2x6 power connector that we reported on just two days ago is already being fitted by Nvidia to its RTX 4070 Founders Edition cards. Well, probably.

As Jorge explained earlier, the new 12V-2x6 power connector replaces the problematic 12VHPWR connector while maintaining backward compatibility with existing GPUs. You know, the one where Nvidia initially blamed gamers for not plugging the cable in properly before it become clear that the 12VHPWR spec could do with a little work.

In physical terms, the new 12V-2x6 connector looks very, very similar to the existing 12VHPWR, but the sense pins have been repositioned further into the socket to establish a more secure connection. The latching system has also been improved.

Igor's Lab spotted that Nvidia-made RTX 4070 FEs are indeed already shipping with more recessed pins that seem to conform with the new 12V-2x6 connector definition. However, it's not 100% clear if those cards have the full 12V-2x6 spec or some interim version with similar physical characteristics.

Indeed, in our original report we noted, "the release of the new connector will not occur in the immediate future, as the PCI-SIG has not yet finalized the revised specification." So, some doubt remains over the status of the connector being used by Nvidia here.

If it is the real 12V-2x6 deal, then the connector will support two new power modes, 150W and 300W, in addition to the existing 450W and 600W modes. If not, then presumably it has some of the mechanical benefits while maintain broad compatibility.

More generally, hopefully it won't melt. And if it doesn't we can equally hopefully stop talking about melting power connectors.