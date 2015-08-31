Nuketown returns as Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 preorder bonus

Nuketown is probably the most popular multiplayer map in the entire Call of Duty: Black Ops pantheon. It debuted in the original Blops, was updated as Nuketown 2025 for Black Ops 2, and will return again—this time as Nuk3town—as a preorder bonus for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

"The Nuketown maps have a special place in Call of Duty multiplayer history and we can't wait to build upon that heritage in Black Ops 3," Treyarch boss Mark Lamia said. "We carefully adapted the design of the map to make sure that it fit with our new movement system, but to also make sure that we retained the spirit and the fun that made fans fall in love with it in the first place."

Activision said Nuk3town has been "redesigned from the ground up," this time with a focus on integrating the new "momentum-based chained-movement system." Anyone who preorders the game will receive a code to download the map for free, while those who don't will presumably have the option to pay for it. Such is the way of things in the space year 2015.

We don't generally endorse preordering around here, but as I've said previously, odds are you'd decided whether or not to buy Black Ops 3 before it was even announced. So if you're on the "yes" side of that particular fence, this probably represents a bit more good news for you. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 comes out on November 6.