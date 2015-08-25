Popular

Nidhogg developer's second game, Flywrench, is out now

By

Flywrench

Flywrench is the next game from Messhof, developer of the splendid Nidhogg. It's out now.

As a project, Flywrench also has plenty of history. A prototype was originally released in 2007—and its flappy-line protagonist was a bonus character in Super Meat Boy. Flywrench was also the star of a Kickstarter, funded way back in 2009.

Here's what it looks like:

What's going on there, then? Your Flywrench has a few different states—static, spinning and flapping—and a different colour for each. To pass the coloured gate, you need to be performing its associated action. And therein, the challenge. In addition to its 170+ levels, Flywrench also boasts a level editor. That's a lot of levels.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
