Where to buy an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU - live updates
AMD's highly-anticipated Ryzen 5000 CPUs launch today at 6am PT (2pm GMT).
By Jacob Ridley
The Ryzen 5000 series will go on sale today at 6am PT (2pm UK). If you still haven't made your mind up over which of the best CPUs for gaming is for you, then check back on PC Gamer at that time to read our first Zen 3 review.
There are four CPUs going on sale today: the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X, 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X, eight-core Ryzen 7 5800X, and six-core Ryzen 5 5600X.
For those of you that are certain these are the CPUs for your next gaming PC, take a look below for updates from across retailers on AMD Ryzen 5000 availability. Also check out the links below to go straight to your retailer of choice.
AMD's website is now serving occasional '503 service temporarily unavailable' errors. Look like its servers may be under a bit of increased strain...
AMD now has chips live on its website and available to drop into the checkout. Go get 'em!
Follow the links below to each checkout page:
Ryzen 5 5600X | Ryzen 7 5800X | Ryzen 9 5900X | Ryzen 9 5950X
Newegg UK now finally has live listings for the Ryzen 5900X, but it's sold out.
Well they definitely were available someplace...
Exciting day with @AMDRyzen 5000 series now available worldwide! The team dropped off a few samples for me 😀 - love the four additions to the family… Can’t wait to see your builds! #GameOnAMD pic.twitter.com/mvq7RbrmtZNovember 5, 2020
Newegg is currently listing all chips as out of stock, without even a glimmer of hope in a 'notify me' button.
Have these listings gone live already or has there been a delay?
We're currently not seeing any available listings for Ryzen 5000 chips.
You can buy CPUs direct from AMD, although we're currently seeing products as out of stock in the UK and US.
Ebuyer is now listing multiple Ryzen 5000 CPUs as available to preorder, with an expected availability date of November 27, 2020.
Don't forget you'll need an AMD X570 or B550 motherboard for full compatibility with Ryzen 5000, including PCIe 4.0. There's also 400-series BIOS updates expected early next year for some backwards compatibility with older boards.
We're hoping for a better launch than recent GPU releases today, but retailers are expecting huge demand for the next-gen CPUs.
Online electronics retailer Newegg has already offered forewarning on stock availability for at least two of the brand new Zen 3 processors: the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X.
However, it suspects that inventory of the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X is in much better shape.
Whichever you want to go for, prepare for some anti-bot protection measures as you go to checkout. Newegg recommends checking out its app for faster purchases.
🚨PSA: Tomorrow at 6am PT, we'll be releasing the @AMDRyzen 5000 series CPUs. 5950X & 5900X stock is very limited & will sell out fast. 5800X & 5600X stock is much better. Bot protection will be at full strength & consider using our app for fast purchases.https://t.co/U8U0IpC777 pic.twitter.com/DDnK9JGZKPNovember 5, 2020
