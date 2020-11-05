Where to buy an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU - live updates

The Ryzen 5000 series will go on sale today at 6am PT (2pm UK). If you still haven't made your mind up over which of the best CPUs for gaming is for you, then check back on PC Gamer at that time to read our first Zen 3 review.

There are four CPUs going on sale today: the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X, 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X, eight-core Ryzen 7 5800X, and six-core Ryzen 5 5600X.

For those of you that are certain these are the CPUs for your next gaming PC, take a look below for updates from across retailers on AMD Ryzen 5000 availability. Also check out the links below to go straight to your retailer of choice.

Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | Micro Center | Overclockers UK | Ebuyer | Scan | Box