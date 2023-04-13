Live: Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 today

The Nvidia RTX 4070 (opens in new tab) is out today, on sale at 9am ET | 6am PT | 2pm BST. And, as the cheapest of the new Ada generation of graphics cards, the chances are that it's going to be quite popular. I mean, given the fact that it's essentially a cheaper, cooler, more efficient RTX 3080 with access to DLSS 3.0 and Frame Generation, I'm guessing a fair few people will be eager to get their hands on the latest GeForce GPU.

Nvidia has been quite insistent that it will have enough stock on shelves at launch to satisfy demand, with the claim that anyone who wants a reference-priced card should be able to find one. That reference price is $599 (£589) and there does indeed seem to be a bunch of such GPUs being listed already.

I've spoke to some retailers and there is apparently a lot of stock ready for launch, with more already on the way. That's a markedly different situation than the one we found around the RTX 4080 (opens in new tab) launch, and may well mean Nvidia's confident boasts about availability might actually come to pass.

Where to buy an RTX 4070

In the US

In the UK