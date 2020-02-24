New Resident Evil 3 Remake screenshots show off more enemies

A batch of over 20 Resident Evil 3 Remake screenshots has recently surfaced online. Originally posted by Gamergen.com and now archived thanks to Reddit, they show off a bunch of new environments and enemies. And if you can't get enough of the infamous bioweapon Nemesis, there's plenty of him, and his massive flamethrower.

Resident Evil 3 Remake will be built using the same over-the-shoulder camera angle featured in last year's Resident Evil 2 remake. It comes bundled with asymmetrical multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance, which recently had two new playable villains and maps announced and operates similarly to Dead by Daylight. While it has connections to the series, it's not actually canon.

Resident Evil 3 is due to launch on April 3, 2020. In related news, Resident Evil 7 recently broke seven million copies sold, while the Resident Evil 2 remake managed to overtake and outsell the original. Perhaps this had something to do with the fact you can play through the game as Geralt of Rivia using this mod.

If you buy a new AMD graphics card, you'll get Resident Evil 3, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and three months of Xbox Game Pass on PC for free.

