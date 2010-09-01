New Borderlands edition includes 4 DLCs plus map

Sure enough, Gearbox have announced a Game of the Year edition for their favourite shoot-o-game, including all four DLC. When it comes out on the 12th of October, we're told it'll cost $49.99. It even comes with a map of the various play areas in Borderlands. Borderlands was a great experience, but pretty much ruined by the bumpy netcode at launch (I'm still scraping third party networking apps like Hamachi out of my rig at home). It's worth a second chance even if it should have been working at launch. Man, if only they'd released it on some sort of distribution network with in-built multiplayer infrastructure, you know?