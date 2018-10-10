Popular

Netflix's The Witcher TV series casts Yennefer of Vengerberg and Ciri

Until today, our Witcher Netflix TV series: release date, Henry Cavill is Geralt and everything we know rundown was pretty wholesome, but lacking key information on the show's female cast. Now, Netflix has revealed who will play both Yennefer of Vengerberg and Ciri. 

Both stars will feature alongside Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, of course—news which birthed this wonderful header image. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed Freya Allan (of Into The Badlands fame) as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra (of Wanderlust notoriety) as Yennefer. 

We know Queen Calanthe will be played by Jodhi May (The Last of the Mohicans), whereas "fledgling sorceress" Fringilla will be played by Mimi Ndiweni (The Legend of Tarzan; Mr Selfridge).

From top left to bottom right there, the cast appears as follows: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Millie Brady, Adam Levy, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and MyAnna Buring.

