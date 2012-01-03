Mystery Indie Royale New Year's Bundle available to pre-order now

Being able to see the thing you're buying before buying the thing is an important part of buying things, but if you really enjoy being surprised, the Indie Royale New Year's Bundle is available to pre-order now. It will include four unknown games including an "innovative single-player puzzle game," an "award-winning 2D platformer," a "world premiere on PC/Mac for an acclaimed arcade shooter with a twist" and a "premium blend of FPS and RTS."

The Indie Royale site says that the bundle is set to launch later this week. You'll be able to grab it for $2.99 initially, but the Indie Royale is both a sale and a mad economics experiment so the bundle's price will fluctuate depending on the number of people who choose to pay more than the recommended donation. You can pre-order the bundle at $3.99 to set your donation amount early. You'll also get George & Jonathan's Beautiful Lifestyle album as a bonus.

It's a bit like wandering into a shop blindfolded, picking up something vaguely box shaped and throwing a wad of cash in the direction the till noises are coming from, but there's a good chance you'll be picking up something new. The Indie Royale site says that the games featured have not appeared previously in any Indie Royale, Indie Gala or Humble Bundle deals. You can get the latest news on the New Year's Bundle by following Indie Royale on Twitter .