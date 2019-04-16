MSI won’t be blocking Ryzen 3000 support on all older motherboards after all

One of MSI's support agents recently told a customer that none of the company's X370 or B350 motherboards would support AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 series processors (Zen 2), which caused a bit of a brouhaha when word spread. After all, AMD has said from the beginning that its AM4 socket would extend several generations, negating the need to buy a new version of one of the best gaming motherboards with each new round of CPUs. It turns out, however, that the support agent was "misinformed."

After reading the complaints on Reddit and in a few subsequent articles, I reached out to MSI for clarification.

"It has come to our attention that MSI customer support has regrettably misinformed an MSI customer with regards to potential support for next-gen AMD CPUs on the MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium motherboard. Through this statement we want to clarify the current situation," MSI said.

"At this point, we are still performing extensive testing on our existing lineup of 300- and 400-series AM4 motherboards to verify potential compatibility for the next-gen AMD Ryzen CPUs. To be clear: Our intention is to offer maximum compatibility for as many MSI products as possible. Towards the launch of the next-gen AMD CPUs, we will release a compatibility list of MSI AM4 motherboards," MSI added.

That still leaves the door open to block Ryzen 3000 series CPUs from working in some X370 and B350 motherboards, though not all of them. And as for the X370 XPower Gaming Titanium specifically, it will in fact support AMD's upcoming CPUs with a BIOS update (E7a31AMS.1M1).

Here is a full list of current and previous generation MSI motherboards that have already been qualified to work with Ryzen 3000:

X470 Gaming M7 AC

X470 Gaming Pro Carbon

X470 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

X470 Gaming Plus

X470 Gaming Pro

B450M Bazooka and B450 Bazooka V2

B450 M Pro-VDH and B450 M Pro VDH V2

B450M Pro-VDH Plus

B450I Gaming Plus AC

B450M Pro-M2 and B450M Pro-M2 V2

B450M Thunder

B450 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

B450 Gaming Plus

B450-A Pro

B450M Gaming Plus

B450M Mortar

B450M Titanium

B450M Bazooka Plus and B450M Booka Plus V2

B450M Tomhawk

X370 XPower Gaming Titanium

X370 Gaming Pro Carbon

X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

X370 Gaming Plus

X370 Gaming Pro

X370 Krait Gaming

X370 SLI Plus

X370 Gaming M7 ACK

B350 Tomahawk

B350 PC Mate

B350 Tomahawk Arctic

B350 Gaming Plus

B350M Mortar

M350M Mortar Arctic

B350M Bazooka

B350M Pro-VDH

B350M Gaming Pro

B350I Pro AC

B350 Gaming Pro Carbon

B350M Pro-VH Plus

B350 Krait Gaming

B350 Tomahawk Plus

Be50M Pro-VD Plus

That's a total of 46 motherboards, split evenly between the current generation X470/B450 and previous generation X370/B350 chipsets. Presumably more will be added to the mix before all is said and done. How many will get left out in the cold, if any, is not yet know.

For those building from the ground up, there will also be new motherboards based on AMD's upcoming X570 chipset. Full details have not yet been announced, though X570 will be the first consumer chipset to support PCI Express 4. That will provide more bandwidth for PCIe devices, such as graphics cards and NVMe solid state drives.