The Witcher show finally adds a character exclusive to the games, too bad he's 'exceptionally loathsome and arrogant'

News
By
published

Roderick de Wett is a deep cut from the original Witcher RPG.

Roderick de Wett Gwent card art detail
(Image credit: CD Projekt)

We don't talk about The Witcher on Netflix as much as we used to—the air's gone out of it a little bit, I think, although I hold out hope that Liam Hemsworth's debut in the title role will rejuvenate it—but this is interesting enough to be notable: According to Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence, actor Jack Myers has been cast in the role of Nilfgaardian count Roderick de Wett.

"Who the hell is Roderick de Wett?" I hear you ask, and fair enough—he's not exactly a major player on The Witcher scene. But he is apparently the first game-exclusive character to appear in the Netflix series, which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and short stories, and not CD Projekt's game series. There's a possible connection with the books—de Wett shares a name with Nilfgaardian prince Joachim de Wett, suggesting a possible familial connection—but Rod himself was entirely an in-game figure.

I say "was" because, without going too deep into spoilers, his tale began and very definitively ended in the original Witcher RPG after he decided to come at the king and missed badly. I really don't recall much about him beyond a vague sense that he was a through-and-through jerk and that I didn't feel bad about busting his head open.

His Gwent card description reassures me that I am not wrong in that sensation: "Count de Wett is exceptionally loathsome and arrogant, but at least he enjoys a little dice poker on the side."

Of course, the likelihood is that de Wett on Netflix will be different from his in-game character. The timeline is complicated but The Order of the Flaming Rose, of which de Wett was a member, wasn't established until after the events being chronicled in the Netflix series, and so his path to the pointy part of Geralt's sword remains untaken at that point. I imagine he'll probably still be a scumbag, but likely of the more general "Nilfgaardian nobility" sort, rather than the "Geralt wants to kill this guy specifically" sort.

As high-profile casting goes, this really isn't up there with, say, Laurence Fishburne or even Danny Woodburn. But it is a nice callback to the videogames, which I think sometimes don't get the acknowledgement they deserve for bringing The Witcher to mainstream attention. It's a deeper cut than I would've liked, but it's also kind of fun as a "if you know, you know" kind of thing.

As for when we'll see de Wett in action, that remains a mystery. The Witcher season 4 is expected to debut sometime in 2025, but we're still waiting for a solid date.

The Witcher 4Witcher 3 modsThe Witcher booksWitcher 3 console commandsThe Witcher season 4

The Witcher 4: What we know about Ciri's story
Witcher 3 mods: Good hunting
The Witcher books: Where to start
Witcher 3 console commands: Cheat death
The Witcher season 4: Hemsworth's debut

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Witcher - Liam Hemsworth first look as Geralt of Rivia wears a white wig with yellow eyes.
The Witcher season 4: Everything we know about Hemsworth's debut on The Continent
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 player character made to resemble Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher.
Wait a minute, Geralt of Rivia actor Doug Cockle was in Baldur's Gate 3 this whole time
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
Doug Cockle says that playing Geralt again is like 'slipping into a warm bath': the voice is 'part of me now'
Ciri from The Witcher 4 approaches a crowd of fearful peasants menacingly.
Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle is 'really excited' to see Ciri star in The Witcher 4, but if you want to know why you'll have to read the books
Witcher 3 dataminers detail the enormous scrapped questline that would have brought back The Witcher 2's best character, and maybe saved the game from its worst bit of writing
Geralt mid fight
The real Geralt comes back for a new Netflix animated film to slay monsters and give brooding speeches about humanity's failings
Latest in Movies & TV
Roderick de Wett Gwent card art detail
The Witcher show finally adds a character exclusive to the games, too bad he's 'exceptionally loathsome and arrogant'
Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and a kid in Minecraft
Based on its new trailer, I predict A Minecraft Movie will make A Trillion Dollars
MrBeast smiling in front of a pile of cash
'I'm an idiot': MrBeast says he lost 'tens of millions of dollars' of his own money on Amazon's Beast Games
Andor from Andor, smirking
Andor Season 2 trailer is action-packed, but hopefully the show is still actually packed with interesting people quietly talking to each other
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us Season 2
HBO announces The Last of Us Season 2 release date: April 13
Steven Spielberg wearing a suit and tie smiling
Steven Spielberg's 'reportedly UFO-related' movie doesn't even have a name yet, but it has a release date
Latest in News
Roderick de Wett Gwent card art detail
The Witcher show finally adds a character exclusive to the games, too bad he's 'exceptionally loathsome and arrogant'
WD Black SN850X SSD on a gaming PC case.
Looks like we won't be seeing Western Digital SSDs in our gaming PCs as the company hands the reins back over to SanDisk
Characters in The Bazaar, a Hero-Builder game by Tempo, stand confidently with their weapons of choice raised.
Early backers of game decry 'bait and switch' after it backtracks on monetisation promises, dev chooses to stir the pot: 'Seeing Reddit lose it today lets me breathe a huge sigh of relief'
Jack Black with mining gear.
'3 hours of my life that I'll never get back': A Minecraft modder did the lord's work, creating a mod that adds Jack Black's voice to the game
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
The first Monster Hunter Wilds event quests let you wear an adorable forest creature as a helmet, which means my headgear is locked in for the next few months
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
More about movies tv
Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and a kid in Minecraft

Based on its new trailer, I predict A Minecraft Movie will make A Trillion Dollars
MrBeast smiling in front of a pile of cash

'I'm an idiot': MrBeast says he lost 'tens of millions of dollars' of his own money on Amazon's Beast Games
Monster Hunter Wilds events - Ajarakan roaring

All Monster Hunter Wilds event quests and rewards
See more latest
Most Popular
WD Black SN850X SSD on a gaming PC case.
Looks like we won't be seeing Western Digital SSDs in our gaming PCs as the company hands the reins back over to SanDisk
Characters in The Bazaar, a Hero-Builder game by Tempo, stand confidently with their weapons of choice raised.
Early backers of game decry 'bait and switch' after it backtracks on monetisation promises, dev chooses to stir the pot: 'Seeing Reddit lose it today lets me breathe a huge sigh of relief'
Jack Black with mining gear.
'3 hours of my life that I'll never get back': A Minecraft modder did the lord's work, creating a mod that adds Jack Black's voice to the game
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
The first Monster Hunter Wilds event quests let you wear an adorable forest creature as a helmet, which means my headgear is locked in for the next few months
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.
Blades of Fire is a God of War-style action game coming to PC from the creators of Metroid Dread, and it's almost definitely a spiritual successor to Severance
The black and pink Razer Seiren Mini microphone next to each other on a blue background
The adorable budget Razer microphone I've recently bought is now even cheaper and the only downside is it's not pink like mine
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer
Henry gets a haircut.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch brings zoomer haircuts for Henry and the return of the hardcore mode that can kill you before the game even starts
Google campus sign
Google asks Trump's DOJ to please, please, please reconsider parting it from Chrome