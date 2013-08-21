16 Movies That Predicted Technology Right

You can yell, "Beam me up, Scotty!" all you want, the only thing that will happen is you'll elicit a bunch of bemused stares from passersby wondering if you've bonked your head recently. The sad fact is human teleportation devices don't yet exist in 2013, and even if they did, the tremendous lag would make it extraordinarily impractical. Such is the reality of science that it doesn't always mesh with our fantastic visions of fictional futures filled with flying cars and other implausible technologies. In other words, reality sucks compared to what we've grown up watching on television.

That doesn't mean Hollywood got it all wrong, however. Take a look around you and you'll notice quite a few inventions that not only don't suck, but some of which were predicted by movie makers decades ago. You can draw a parallel, for example, between swiping and gestures in Minority Report versus today's touchscreen computing and motion-controlled sensors like the Kinect. The further back you go in the movie archives, the more interesting these parallels become.

Join us as we look back at 16 films that, for the most part, correctly predicted future technologies in use today. What was your favorite science fiction movie? Let us know in the comments below!

Wearable Computing - Back to the Future II (1989)

The Back to the Future franchise got some things right and many things wrong, but one that falls into the former category is wearable computing. The glasses you see the McFly family donning at the dinner table serve as a precursor to Google Glass and even the Oculus Rift, which themselves are both in their infancy. Sadly, toy hoverboards still don't exist - drats!