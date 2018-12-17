Morrowind: Rebirth gets a big end of year update

We’ve got a bit of a soft spot for ol’ Morrowind, as evidenced by the fact that we’re still writing news stories about it 16 years later. We’ve also written about Morrowind: Rebirth a few times. It’s an ambitious overhaul mod that’s been in development for seven years. It’s one of the best Morrowind mods, and it just got updated.

Morrowind Rebirth is a pretty broad mod, fixing, changing and adding new things all over the volcanic island. In towns, especially, it works its magic, expanding them with new districts and distractions, though you won’t always notice when you’re exploring new stuff—it fits in perfectly with the rest of the world.

4.9 continues this by giving the gloomy, carapace-filled town of Ald'ruhn a makeover, placing a new Daedric ruin amid the giant mushrooms of Dagon Fell, throwing a few more enemies into the mix and remaking loads of weapons and pieces of armour. You can even start collecting playing cards if you need some other reason to go rooting around in places you don’t belong.

The city of Ebonheart has been in the process of getting an overhaul, and 4.9 adds a new lighthouse—you can’t have a port without a giant torch—and additional defences in case anyone wants to square up to the Empire. Some farms have been added, too, since the fortress would need plenty of food in case there’s a siege. It’s an appropriately wide-ranging update, but I especially appreciate the logic behind the additions. These farms and the lighthouse don’t have any mechanical functions, but it makes complete sense for them to exist, and they make Ebonheart just a little bit more tangible.

If you’re looking for an excuse to start another playthrough of the best Elder Scrolls game before the year is done, you’ve got one.