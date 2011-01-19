MMORTS Dawn of Fantasy release date confirmed

Reverie World Studios' MMORTS Dawn of Fantasy will be released on June 3rd. 505 Games will be publishing.

Set in the world of Mythador, players will be able to wage persistent war and make use of “living economic, trading, development and diplomacy systems”.

The game will sport humans, elves and orcs as playable races in epic-scale battles on a variety of medieval-fantasy battlegrounds. The games engine has been developed to "render armies of thousands of units and hundreds of terrain objects on screen for epic battle encounters" but still run on lower-end system specs.

The PC exclusive has started its closed beta, which players can sign up for at the official website before January 25th.

