Minecraft 'Cat Contest' wants to put your own pet feline in the game

As we know, Minecraft is getting pandas, crossbows, and more. And by more, we might actually mean your own pet cat. Yes, really. Submissions for Minecraft's 'Cat Contest' are live now through November 12, 2018.

Entering your cat for consideration is pretty straightforward, says Mojang, whereby pixel artist Jasper Boestra will ultimately bring your furry friend to life in-game.

"All you have to do to enter is take a photo or video of the cat you think deserves to be in Minecraft, then share it on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #Minecraftcatcontest," explains this post. "You have until November 12 to submit your chosen cat. After that deadline, the community team will use a highly-respected cat media judging technique called 'eyes' to 'look' at all the entries, narrowing them down to three finalists."

After that, voting will be turned over to the Minecraft community whereby one winner will be chosen on social media from November 16. "Then we'll announce the winning cat on November 19," the post adds. "They'll join the game as part of the Village and Pillage update next year, becoming a part of Minecraft furever."

So there you have it. Check out the contest's official rules here, which contains this brief selection consideration:

At the close of the Entry Period, three Finalists will be selected by Microsoft or their Agent or a qualified judging panel from among all eligible entries received based on the following judging criteria:

33.3% Is the cat unique looking?

33.3% Could the cat be successfully rendered into Minecraft content?

33.3% Would the cat appeal to other Minecraft players?

Again, entries for Minecraft's Cat Contest are live now through November 12, 2018.