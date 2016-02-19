Might & Magic Heroes VII gets free Lost Tales of Axeoth DLC

The first of a free, two-part DLC campaign for Ubisoft's Might & Magic Heroes VII called The Lost Tales of Axeoth is now available. Called Unity, it follows the story of Genevieve Seymor, who sets out to collect lost spells and create a new philosophy of magic in the wake of the world-destroying Reckoning.

Unity includes five maps, two creatures, six new Story Heroes, 24 new Legacy artifacts, 30 new or alternative adventure-map buildings, 80 new Hall Heroes based on art created by Might & Magic Heroes III and IV portrait artist George Almond, and several Heroes IV music tracks, “to recreate Axeoth's enchanted atmosphere.” Heroes IV, which was originally released in 2004, features so prominently in Lost Tales of Axeoth because, as Ubisoft explained last September, Unity and the second part of the campaign, Every Dog Has His Day, were originally written for that game but never made it to production.

Unity was supposed to be out in late 2015, but obviously that didn't work out; there's no word on when Every Dog Has His Day will be ready, but the September announcement slated it for early 2016. The Lost Tales of Axeoth should install automatically, through either Steam or Uplay, as part of the Heroes VII 1.7 patch.