Popular

Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard

By published

It will make Microsoft the world's third-largest gaming company by revenue.

Activision Games office.
(Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty)
Audio player loading…

Microsoft has announced it will buy troubled developer and publisher Activision Blizzard.

The total acquisition is valued at around $68.7 billion, with Activision Blizzard being bought out at $95 a share. It's Microsoft's biggest acquisition to date, and once the transaction closes it'll make the company the world's third-largest in gaming by revenue. 

A statement from the gaming and software developer read: "Today, Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse."

The news comes after Phil Spencer said he was "evaluating all aspects" of Microsoft's relationship with Activision Blizzard in November following months of sexual assault and workplace harassment allegations, adding that he was "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at the company.

More to come.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments