Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has announced it will buy troubled developer and publisher Activision Blizzard.

The total acquisition is valued at around $68.7 billion, with Activision Blizzard being bought out at $95 a share. It's Microsoft's biggest acquisition to date, and once the transaction closes it'll make the company the world's third-largest in gaming by revenue.

A statement from the gaming and software developer read: "Today, Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse."

The news comes after Phil Spencer said he was "evaluating all aspects" of Microsoft's relationship with Activision Blizzard in November following months of sexual assault and workplace harassment allegations, adding that he was "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at the company.

