Microsoft restricts DirectX 11.1 to Windows 8

Microsoft's latest operating system behemoth copped noticeable criticism across various issues leading up to its release, with notable industry luminaries chiming in their opposition to the software's reclusive certification process and boxy exterior. Add another possible flashpoint: Neowin reports a Microsoft tech revealing DirectX 11.1's exclusivity to Windows 8 with "no plan" to retrofit Windows 7 with the latest version.

"DirectX 11.1 is part of Windows 8, just like DirectX 11 was part of Windows 7," Microsoft Principal Program Manager Lead Daniel Moth wrote. "DirectX 11 was made available for Vista, but at this point, there is no plan for DirectX 11.1 to be made available on Windows 7."

A quick scope of DirectX 11.1's features shows a strong emphasis on efficiency improvements over new features. The most notable addition involves the inclusion of native stereoscopic 3D support which enables DirectX 11.1 games immediate 3D capabilities (with appropriately squarish glasses) by default.

Not many games slapped a padlock on their content purely because of DirectX— Just Cause 2 and Battlefield 3 's lack of Windows XP support are the two most notable examples—so Windows 7 gamers should be in the clear for the foreseeable future. Though, Microsoft is staying silent—when questioned by Neowin on DirectX 11.1's Windows 8 exclusivity, the company sent back a simple "nothing to share."