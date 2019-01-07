Metro Exodus will launch with a built-in photo mode

Tom described Metro Exodus last year as "a beautiful mood piece," with environments that are "beautiful and varied, and remarkably atmospheric." It sounds like a perfect sort of place for some virtual sightseeing, and maybe some virtual picture-taking with a virtual camera. And if that's your thing, developer 4A confirmed today that you'll be able to do that right out of the gate thanks to a built-in photo mode.

Calling all video game photographers - you can document your journey in #MetroExodus from day one with Photo Mode!From snapping your deadliest encounters to marvelling at the world beyond the Metro, a picture says a thousand words.https://t.co/q1tXTeqIyY pic.twitter.com/2O1mdjxtxdJanuary 7, 2019

"Photo Mode has been one of the most requested features from the Metro community," executive producer Jon Bloch said. "They’re relatively rare in first person shooters, but the team have been determined to make it work and give Metro fans the opportunity to capture their own stories from the Russian wastelands."

Photo mode will be available on all platforms, but the PC version will have the added benefit of Nvidia's proprietary Ansel screen capture technology on video cards that support it. Ansel debuted in 2016 with a suite of features including post-process filters, "super resolutions," and 360-degree photo capability, and got a pretty major update last summer in the form of Ansel RTX.

4A said that more information about the game, and a new trailer, will be released throughout the week. Metro Exodus is set to come out on February 15.

