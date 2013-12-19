Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance now available to pre-purchase on Steam

You probably noticed that the Steam Holiday Sale is on and that all your money is quickly disappearing. But your shopping frenzy may have distracted you from the news that Metal Gear Rising: Revengence was also made available to pre-purchase for a 33 percent discount, bringing it to $20. It will unlock and be available to play on January 9.

You can also get the game from Amazon for the same price, but still need a Steam account to play it.

The PC version of the game includes all three DLC missions (Blade Wolf, Jetstream, and VR mission) as well as all the customized body upgrades for Raiden, including the White Armor, Inferno Armor, Commando Armor, Raiden's MGS4 body, and the obligatory Cyborg Ninja.

Other minute additions made to the PC version include the ability to play the game's cutscenes and codecs conversations from the main menu, the ability to jump directly into the boss battles of your choosing, and basic graphics configuration.

Minimum and recommended system requirements are as follows:

Minimum:

OS: XP or Vista or 7 or 8

Processor: Intel Core i5 2400

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTS 450

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Hard Drive: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

Recommended:

OS: XP or Vista or 7 or 8

Processor: Intel Core i7 3770

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 650

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Hard Drive: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

We haven't seen a Metal Gear game on the PC since the first Metal Gear Solid, way back in 1998. It's good to have it back! Hopefully this is another sign that we'll get to play Metal Gear Solid 5 on PC as well.