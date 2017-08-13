Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 out now with old-school cheat codes

Rockman is back: Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 is out now, packing games 7, 8, 9 and 10 under its bright blue armour. It's the base games you know and love plus some extra goodies including artwork, a time trial mode and a built-in music player.

Mega Man 7 and 8 were originally released in the '90s on the Super Nintendo and PS1 respectively, while 9 and 10 arrived more than a decade later on consoles as retro-style throwbacks. They're hard as nails, so for this collection Capcom has added the option for you to dial down the damage you receive, which could be a good idea for newcomers (and if you want a more comfortable ride, the two more recent games are less punishing).

And if you like your retro served with an extra slice of nostalgia, you can use a cheat code to unlock additional modes for Mega Man 9 and 10 that were originally released as DLC.

Want to unlock the extra content for Mega Man 9 and 10 without finishing the games first? Try this old-school cheat code! pic.twitter.com/cZuTSactoMAugust 8, 2017

The collection is out on Steam for £11.99/$19.99.

It follows the release of Mega Man Legacy Collection in 2015, which included the original six Mega Man games.

Here's the launch trailer: