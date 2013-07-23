MechWarrior Online creates tribute mech in memory of fallen fan

MechWarrior Online developer Piranha Games has created a custom mech in tribute to a young fan, 5-year-old Sarah Parries of Vancouver, Canada, who died from brain cancer in May. Proceeds from the $10 Jenner mech will go directly to the Canadian Cancer Society, according to information released by the studio.

The memorial project originated as a petition from within the MWO community after members learned about Parries's death and her interest in BattleTech and MechWarrior Online, which she played with her father. The Jenner—with night vision, medium lasers, and short range missiles—was her favorite, according to MWO community manager Niko Snow. If purchased, the custom mech will be made available in-game by August 23 at the latest, according to the project. The mech, pictured above, can't be re-sold and isn't available for purchase with the game's real-money currency, MC. As of 12 p.m. PST today, the charitable Jenner had already raised more than $12,000.

For more information about the Sarah's Mech Charitable Initiative, be sure to check out its FAQ page .