Mass Effect: Legendary Edition may be coming in March

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the long-rumored remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy that Electronic Arts finally confirmed back in November, may now have a proper release date. EA set a release window of spring 2021 when the game was announced, and now two retailers—Shopitree in Singapore and GSShop in Indonesia—are advertising a March 12 release date.

Udah ga sabar buat lihat petualangan Commander Shepard menjalani kehidupan baru dalam resolusi super tajam, framerate lebih cepat, dan peningkatan visual yang indah ?Yuk Pre Order Mass Effect Legendary Edition di Outlet GSSHOP terdekat kamu..Jangan sampai ketinggalan ya 😉 pic.twitter.com/sCNxsurLFxJanuary 11, 2021

The Legendary Edition will not be a full remake of the Mass Effect games, but rather an attempt to “modernize the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form." It will include all singleplayer base content and DLC from the Mass Effect trilogy, "plus promo weapons, armors, and packs—all remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD." It’s not clear whether multiplayer will be supported by the re-release, but hopefully it will: Mass Effect 3's online co-op component was excellent.

A March 12 release date has not yet been confirmed by EA, and other retailers are still showing what are presumably placeholder dates: Amazon and Gamestop, for instance, currently list the Legendary Edition for December 31, 2021. But the fact that two retailers are committing to such a specific date, and one that falls into EA’s release window, can’t be overlooked, and it’s also worth mentioning that Eurogamer “understands” the date to be accurate.

I’ve reached out to Electronic Arts for comment on the leak and will update if I receive a reply. And in case you didn't catch the news, EA is also working on a brand-new Mass Effect game, although we know very little about it.