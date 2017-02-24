Mass Effect: Andromeda 'training hub' updated with guns and biotics

The latest update to Mass Effect's Andromeda Initiative training hub serves up an introduction to the most valuable tools in every interstellar explorer's kit: guns. But not just guns! There are also knives, clubs, biotics, and even jetpacks, which are tremendously handy for finding better places to shoot from.

The video provides a concise overview of the options available to players when conversations with their new neighbors don't work out. Some of it has been covered previously, but it's a good, quick catch-up, especially if you're just tuning in—and if you're aiming to get the "Pathfinder-grade helmet" that's on offer at the Andromeda Initiative website, you'll want to watch the whole thing over there.

We've got a big round-up of Mass Effect: Andromeda hands-on coverage for you here, and also the not-insubstantial system requirements, which were revealed today. Mass Effect: Andromeda comes out March 21 in North America, and March 23 in Europe.