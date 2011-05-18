Mass Effect 3's romance options have changed

After a few days of feeling like robots incapable of comprehending love, we've had a statement from BioWare on clarifying the confusion over your romance options in Mass Effect 3. Last month executive producer Casey Hudson told us there'd be no new love interests , but more recently he tweeted that there'd be 'wider options' for them, including a same-sex male relationship the series has never had before. Here's what's going on.

ACT 1

INT. BIOWARE OFFICES, EDMONTON - DAY

TOM FRANCIS

How are the romance options compared to previous games?

CASEY HUDSON

Well yeah, it's going to be similar to Mass Effect 1 and 2. Like I say, we're not introducing any new characters that are going to be love interests.

CASEY and TOM share a meaningful glance, then stare wistfully out at the snow as we FADE OUT.

ACT 2

EXT. TWITTER - NIGHT

A million typographical variations of WeLoveBeiber bark trending hashtags in the background.

CASEY HUDSON

Happy to confirm #ME3 supports wider options for love interests incl. same-sex for m&f chars, reactive to how you interact w/them in-game.

ALL

Whaaat.

ACT 3

INT. TOM'S INBOX - NIGHT

CASEY HUDSON

At the time, we hadn't finished resolving all of our character plans, and things always get more fleshed out over time. The game has evolved since then as we finalize our scope. All the great stuff that enriches our games and creates a complete experience happens as we transition from initial plans to final implementation.

TOM FRANCIS

Oh OK, fair enough.

