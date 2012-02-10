Popular

Mass Effect 3 trailer shows female Shepard in full flow

It's been a long time coming, but Bioware have finally released the promised trailer starring the female Shepard that fans voted to create. It's a treat for anyone who loved Jennifer Hale's performance as female Shepard in the first two games and it sent a tangible shiver down my spine during that last scene. You know the bit. "Tell your friends we're coming for them." ORCHESTRAL BONG. FLAMING LOGO. March 6 can't come quick enough. If this trailer isn't enough Mass Effect for you, a whole cluster of Mass Effect 3 trailers were released earlier.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
