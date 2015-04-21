Mad Max screenshots show dry, post-apocalyptic splendor
Mad Max releases on September 1, so in keeping with Avalanche Studios' reputation for releasing tonnes of screenshots at once, here are some screenshots. As you can see, Mad Max is definitely set in a desert and there are definitely men fighting in it. Meanwhile, many outrageous vehicles can be driven and fought in.
The first five images are screenshots, followed by a handful of concept art.
