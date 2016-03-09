Mad Max meets X-Files in XCOM 2: Anarchy's Children

We love XCOM 2's character creator. Not a day goes by that some intrepid sculptor doesn't press a tenuous representation of a minor celebrity or fictional character into service of the Earth—here's our gallery of attempts, somewhat outshone by Rowan Kaiser's entire cast of X-Men. Firaxis is quite happy to indulge our creative impulse, it seems, because the Anarchy's Children DLC, coming March 17, is all about taking these masterpieces and making them a little more... wasteland.

Personally, I like my global defence force to look smart while on the job—making keen sartorial choices under pressure is the mark of a true superhero—but the post-apocalypse is in vogue, I get it. Anarchy's Children contains 100 new thematic customisations, including hair styles, face paints, armor, lower face props, decals, helmets and masks.

It's the first of three pieces of DLC included in the Reinforcement Pack. The other two, Alien Hunters and Shen's Last Gift, are set to be rather more substantial, but if you just want to play dress up, you'll be able to buy Anarchy's Children separately for $5.