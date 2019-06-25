Logitech's G703 wireless mouse is $55 right now

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech produces several of the mice in our best gaming mouse roundup, one of which is the G703 wireless mouse. It dropped to $70 on Amazon a few months ago, and now you can get it for just $54.99. That's a reduction of $45 from the original MSRP.

This mouse uses a PMW3366 optical sensor for excellent tracking, paired with Logitech's proprietary 'Lightspeed' wireless technology for low latency. It can also charge without cables if you have a Powerplay mouse pad, which currently goes for $99 on its own. Otherwise, you have to charge it over USB every once in a while, like most of Logitech's other mice.

The G703 has all the other features you would expect from a Logitech gaming mouse, like an ergonomic design, programmable buttons, and customizable RGB lighting.

