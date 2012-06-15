Limbo follow-up to feature color, questionable experiments on human bodies

Last year, Copenhagen-based studio Playdead chilled us with eerie black-and-white sidescroller Limbo . I need a sweater just to think about it, and I may have to ask my mom to knit another layer: a few details on its next project, appropriately code-named "Project 2," have appeared via the Danish Film Institute's grant listings and Google Translate's word robots.

Here's the auto-translated text: "Playdead's second major project after the success of the game Limbo. Through unique puzzles and changing scenarios narrated the story of one boy's struggle against evil forces through questionable experiments on human bodies, trying to take over the world. The game is in color and set in a 3D environment, while the gameplay takes place as a 2D platformer."

Shuffle around some phrases and tenses and we have a story about a boy fighting evil forces which are trying to take over the world through human experiments. The image above came with the blurb, and its monochromatic theme with spot coloring suggests Project 2 won't stray too far stylistically from Limbo.

Speaking to Eurogamer last year, however, Playdead co-founder Dino Patti said that Project 2 will be "more crazy than Limbo," and "more weird in many ways." I can live with that.

