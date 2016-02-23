Learn the future of WH40K: Eternal Crusade at the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender has fallen to the might of Warhammer. In addition to getting your claws on Total War: Warhammer almost two months early, you can hear about the future of Warhammer 40,000 MMO shooter Eternal Crusade direct from the developers.

Senior producer Nathan Richardsson and lead designer Brent Ellison will be on-stage to present the game in its current Early Access incarnation and dish out the details on the as-yet-unseen updates that will come to Eternal Crusade in the months ahead.

There's bloody competition among Warhammer games at the moment, so expect them to be on form, delving into the design philosophy behind the creation of a persistent, territorial shooter on a scale that befits its namesake.

Should you desire still more insight into the unknowable minds of developers, we're pleased to say that Divinity: Original Sin's Swen Vincke will take the stage to talk about its sequel, Paradox will be on-hand to show off Stellaris' most complete build yet, and the HTC Vive will be yours to try out*.

The Weekender takes place March 5-6 at the Old Truman Brewery in London. We've got tickets right here, at 20% off with the code PCG20.

*We reserve the right to drag you kicking and screaming from your virtual reality paradise to let other people have a go.