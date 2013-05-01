Learn how to play ShootMania with Team Dignitas

If you've been following PC Gamer's ShootMania Launch Cup , you'll already have a good idea of the things you can do in the game. But the real question is: how? Basic map awareness and game strategy is one thing, but getting those trick jumps and speed boosts to zip you from one part of the level to another is quite another.

Help is at hand, however. Pro-player badasses Team Dignitas have agreed to stream their practice sessions live tonight, from 7pm until 10pm GMT. Ziggy "nVc" Orzeszek, David "Zaccubus" Treacy and Ted "Kowa" Hansson will be showing off their skills and answering questions from Twitch's chat channel. Watch it over at our Twitch channel or check the embed below.