League of Legends trailer shows crystal mining, reactive music

League of Legends' new Dominion mode promises to offer a completely different style of play to League of Legends' other maps. Now this developer diary shows us the art design of the first Dominion map; Crystal Scar, which features an adorable little crystal mining village. The sound designers also talk about the music they've been working on for Dominion, introducing a new system where the score rises and falls with the pace of the battle to give your victories a suitable epic theme.

Want to know more? Check out our Dominion preview or watch the previous developer diary .