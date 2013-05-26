League of Legends cinematic trailer shows a giant serpent eating an on-fire bear

I tend to get quite annoyed by pointless cinematic trailers for games, but this luxuriant CGI video for League of Legends won me over - and this is coming from someone too intimidated by LOL (or MOBAs in general) to play beyond the tutorial. Perhaps it's because the game has already been out for quite a while - this seems like a fun thing for the fans to pick over, rather than another cog in the marketing machine. The trailer's a battle royale of sorts between many of LOL's now-countless heroes, and unlike the game itself it doesn't involve too much furious clicking on stuff. Barely any, in fact. Instead, the likes of Garen, Katarina and Ryze duff each other up for our amusement. Have a watch below the break.

I'm not sure how true to the game that is, but I do admire the gall of that giant snake-thing at the end. A flaming bear is a sure-fire way to indigestion - perhaps the follow-up trailer will see him slithering to the local chemist to pick up some Rennie's. In the meantime, here's a 'behind the scenes' video about the above video.

(Ta, PCGamesN .)