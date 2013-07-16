Lead SimCity developers leave EA to form indie studio

Former SimCity Creative Directer Ocean Quigley, Gameplay Lead Dan Moskowitz, and Lead Architect Andrew Willmott have left EA to form an indie studio, Jellygrade , calling themselves "recovering ex-AAA game developers." The trio is now working on "a simulation about the dawn of life on earth; about lava, water, rock and the emergence of the first primordial creatures," according to a tweet from Quigley.

Jellygrade is "starting off on the iPad with a fundamentally new simulation engine," says Quigley, but he also says the studio is "hoping to be on PC in time." At Maxis, Quigley also worked on SimCity 3000, SimCity 4, The Sims, The Sims 2, and Spore.

The new developer's Tumblr has been updated with concept art and what appear to be in-progress screenshots of 2D lava simulation.

Correction: The first version of this article erroneously included Stone Librande, who has not left Maxis.