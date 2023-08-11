Larian's had to patch Baldur's Gate 3's save files to be infinite size, 'to account for the sheer amount of things you’re all doing on your journeys'

Though Larian must be delighted with the reception to Baldur's Gate 3 so far, they maybe weren't prepared for quite how much people were going to play it. Turns out, if you made too many "choices" and "actions", your "personal story database" could grow so large it broke the save system, and the developer's had to release a hotfix to nip the problem in the bud.

Given that players weren't likely to show restraint any time soon, the solution was to uncap the size of the database, allowing it to grow infinitely (or at least as big as your time and hard drive allow), "to account for the sheer amount of things you’re all doing on your journeys".

Just over a week on from launch, people on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit and elsewhere are already discussing having completed the game, despite it running around 120 hours long—so clearly more than a few of you have been taking some cheeky sick days to hang out in Faerûn non-stop. Meanwhile, it took me five hours just to decide what class to play.

I'm not sure I get the need to rush through it—the game is wonderfully absorbing, for sure, but if you've already finished it it sounds like it's going to be a long wait for an expansion, if it ever comes. Though I guess that just means it's time to roll up a different character or pick a different origin and start a second playthrough.

This small hotfix follows a larger patch released earlier this week that smoothed over bugs including missing gnome underwear and githyanki's penises popping out of their trousers. A save file bug seems very tame by comparison, admittedly, but it's all good polish on one of the year's best games.