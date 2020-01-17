Kingpin Reloaded features remastered graphics, same old F-bombs

Kingpin: Life of Crime was a heck of a shooter. Released in 1999 by Xatrix and Interplay, it was really violent and really profane—easily the most f-bomb-laden videogame I'd ever played up to that point—and had a run-down, grimy ambiance that was simultaneously kind of gross and perfect for the setting. It's also got a short-but-sweet soundtrack from Cypress Hill.

It's not terribly well-remembered, possibly because it came out shortly after the mass murder at Columbine High School, and its overt embrace of violence for the hell of it (your murderous rampage is prompted by a beatdown at the beginning of the game, a reaction so disproportionate it makes John Wick look positively restrained) led some major retailers to decline to carry it. Later this year it will get another shot at fame as Kingpin Reloaded, a "remastered, enhanced" version of the game in the works at 3D Realms.

Kingpin Reloaded will support 4K and ultrawide displays, in classic and "enhanced" modes—you can compare the difference in a couple of images embedded below. It's being "re-balanced and polished," which is probably a good thing—it's been awhile, but I have a vague recollection of some nasty difficulty spikes in the original—and the relatively extensive NPC interactions will be fleshed out with new quest and conversation systems, although details on how that will work weren't revealed.

3D Realms' Kingpin Reloaded page says the game will also offer a "No Violence" mode, if you wanted to do that for some reason. There will apparently not be a "No Swears" mode though, because that'd be silly. The old-school "Gang Bang" multiplayer is back, too.

Kingpin Reloaded is expected to be out later this year. Meanwhile, if you just can't wait, the original Kingpin: Life of Crime remains available on Steam and GOG.

(Image credit: 3D Realms)