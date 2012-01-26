Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning trailer showcases sweeping soundtrack

[VAMS id="115YZ0V02e0Ss"]

Kingdoms of Amalur will have a complex, chromatic score played by huge orchestras of 90+ people, but no farting Gorillas, sadly. See the orchestra doing its thing over shots of Amalur's massive locations, and hear audio director, Grant Kirkhope describe what it's like to write big music for a big game. You can step into the Kingdom of Amalur to absorb the musical ambience and hit things in the demo, available now on Steam . It's out on February 7 in the US and February 10 in Europe.