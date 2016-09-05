Kingdom of Loathing meets Skyrim in this stick figure RPG

Yes, West of Loathing is supposed to look that way. Despite developer Asymmetric trying very hard to make their western RPG look childish and crude, an art style shared by their hit multiplayer game Kingdom of Loathing, the level of care and refinement that has gone into the game was abundantly clear when I actually started playing it. West of Loathing feels exactly like Kingdom of Loathing stretched into a full RPG instead of just a browser-based one, sharing its fantastic writing and ridiculous sense of humor. I caught up with Asymmetric’s Kevin Simmons at PAX West to talk about their new game, and how their old one is still being updated despite pre-dating World of Warcraft.