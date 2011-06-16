Kinect development tools beta incoming

Rumour has it that the Kinect software development kit beta will be launched during a developer presentation that kicks off in less than an hour. Microsoft promised the SDK kit earlier this year , now Winrumours say the beta version of the tools will be announced shortly in a presentation to be broadcast live on the web.

Microsoft announced Kinect fun labs at E3 this year, a service designed to host the most promising community creations as downloadable games on Xbox Live Arcade. News of a Kinect SDK beta will be particularly important to budding game makers, but it also means the rest of us can likely look forward to some more weird and wonderful Kinect creations on the PC, too. Check out our pick of the ten best Kinect hacks for a taste of what's in store.