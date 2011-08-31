Jupiter's Folly: free to play multiplayer strategy from the makers of Neptune's Pride

The creators of the terrific, slow burn backstabbing simulators Neptune's Pride and Blight of the Immortals have launched a new game. It's called Jupiter's Folly , a self styled "online strategy boardgame" that has a cluster of players fighting for the right to mine precious Crystal from bountiful planetoids. You can play for free in your browser, and pay later to unlock premium features, like more maps, new armies and the ability to create your own custom games.

Like Neptune's Pride and Blight of the Immortals, Jupiter's Folly is about using limited forces to capture linked nodes on a battlefield. You can choose to mine nodes above rich veins of crystal, or stock up forces to fend off nearby human rivals and deflect attacks from the malevolent alien race that inhabit the rock. While there can only be one winner, the best way to dominate a map is to team up with your competitors. So fragile alliances start to form, and the inevitable plotting begins.

Games of Jupiter's Folly last for weeks. You log in once a day to move your forces about, check your resources and trade ability cards with other players. While you're logged off, your orders will slowly take shape. It's a formula that will hopefully encourage the kind of back-room deals and glorious betrayals that made Neptune's Pride our web game of the year in 2010. You'll have to pay to set up games with friends, but if you're quick, and all join a game at once, chances are you might get matched up with your pals anyway.