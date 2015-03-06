Jordan Thomas explains The Magic Circle, a game about a game

The Magic Circle is a delightful idea: you play as an unfinished game character in an unfinished game, where you decide to wrest control from the flailing designers and build it yourself. Earlier today, I joined one of its creators, Jordan Thomas (whose previous credits include all three BioShocks), on the PAX East 2015 show floor for a brief chat about The Magic Circle's key ideas—watch that above, and read Samuel's preview from last year for more.