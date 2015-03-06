Popular

Jordan Thomas explains The Magic Circle, a game about a game

By

The magic circle 2

The Magic Circle is a delightful idea: you play as an unfinished game character in an unfinished game, where you decide to wrest control from the flailing designers and build it yourself. Earlier today, I joined one of its creators, Jordan Thomas (whose previous credits include all three BioShocks), on the PAX East 2015 show floor for a brief chat about The Magic Circle's key ideas—watch that above, and read Samuel's preview from last year for more.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
See comments