John Romero releases another new Doom WAD

Doom and Quake co-creator John Romero recently launched a Kickstarter for a new shooter called Blackroom. But apparently he still has some free time on his hands, because he's just released yet another new WAD for the original Doom called The Inmost Dens.

Time for a surprise! This is the kind of classic FPS gameplay I'm promising. [[ E1M4b ]] https://t.co/JmlrJmL9Sd pic.twitter.com/UpObtLIfNPApril 26, 2016

Also known by the more prosaic E1M4b, it's the second WAD Romero has put out this year, and like the updated E1M8 he dropped in January, it can be downloaded free. It seems a little more forgiving than that map, though—it didn't kick my ass as immediately, harshly, and repeatedly, anyway.

The new WAD comes with instructions for installing and running it, and even a bit of a story: “With the Toxin Refinery in the rear-view, you make your way to Phobos Mission Control where the computers crunching the data from the Phobos Anomaly are located. You need to use them to gain access to the Phobos Lab, but remember hearing that the computers were tied into all areas of the installation and that you never knew when the environment around you would change. You need to keep your eyes alert to all movement—this place is not what it seems...”

Grab it from Dropbox.