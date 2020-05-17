Jet Lancer looks like Luftrausers but anime and it's out now

Remember Luftrausers? Vlambeer's twin-stick dogfighter was an indie darling back in 2014, pitting you against bullet hell and their trademark screenshake. Jet Lancer takes a similar approach, but adds a vibrant color palette, spider-mech boss fight, and anime hair. Also, a banging soundtrack courtesy of Fat Bard. Make sure to have the sound on when you watch the trailer.

Jet Lancer is the work of Vladimir Fedyushkin and Nicolai Danielsen of development studio Code Wakers. It comes with a singleplayer campaign of 30 missions, a new game plus mode, and a talking cat. It also has accessibility options including "damage modifiers, anti-fatigue control toggles, and visual adjustments including screen shake and screen-flash reduction."

Jet Lancer is being published by Armor Games and is available now on Steam.