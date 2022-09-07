Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is really glad Hollywood shot down his idea for a Hitman movie

By Andy Chalk
published

Before Guardians of the Galaxy, there was Agent 47, but Hollywood didn't think he was up for it.

Agent 47 channels James Bond
(Image credit: IO Interactive)
James Gunn has had a very solid run over the past decade, highlighted by the hit Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which he co-wrote and directed. Recently on Twitter he revealed that the first GotG was this close to not happening as it did, because Gunn wanted to do a Hitman movie instead.

"Weeks before I got Guardians I pitched a Hitman movie," Gunn tweeted (opens in new tab). "The studio really wanted to hire me, but a producer on the project did not. I was bummed then, but thank God, because I would have never been able to do GotG if they had said yes!"

I liked Guardians of the Galaxy (although to be honest I'm 90% of the way to a 'thumbs up' with pretty much anything Dave Bautista's in) but I think a Hitman movie written and directed by Gunn could be a lot of fun. Sure, the previous Hitman flicks starring Timothy Olyphant (opens in new tab) and that other guy (opens in new tab) have not been good, but that's not necessarily Hitman's fault. They're bog-standard action flicks, generic and uninteresting in all aspects except the videogame connection.

The success of the Hitman reboot trilogy has demonstrated that the real secret is to embrace the essentially absurdity of a large, scowling bald man with a barcode tattooed on his head moving like an invisible predator through large crowds and elite security forces. I mean, come on.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

That's something that Gunn does well: Mixing action, and even pathos, with the acknowledgement that all of this is kind of silly, but that's alright because it's a lot of fun, too. We were probably lucky to get Guardians of the Galaxy instead of a longshot flier on Agent 47, but I can't help but hope that with all these hits now under his belt, Gunn will take another run at a Hitman film someday.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

