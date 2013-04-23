Jagged Alliance: Flashback seeks to kickstart a revival of the turn-based strategy classic

The team behind the upcoming Warhammer 40K: Space Hulk game adaptation has announced another hammer and sickle they have in the fire. Namely, they're looking to bring back an old school turn-based strategy franchise with Jagged Alliance: Flashback . The pitch proclaims "it's not a reboot, it's a reset!" We're not entirely sure what the distinction is between the two, but we're also not opposed to a new single-player experience for a well-regarded PC game series that hasn't seen one in a while.

Jagged Alliance 2, the last major entry in the franchise, was released in 1999 and remade last year. The planned Jagged Alliance 3 has one of the longest and most confusing biographies in vaporware history . Full Control looks to start over with a modern 3D engine, preserving such series mechanics such as base building and roleplaying elements. They're asking for $350,000—an amount they say is possible due to using their "existing core technology" (presumably from Space Marine) for turn-based games.

All the intel that has been declassified so far, including story details and reward tiers, can be found on the Kickstarter page .